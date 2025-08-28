Justice Deferred: The Tragic Story of Shizuo Aishima and the Missteps of the Japanese Legal System

This week, Japanese police and prosecutors offered a rare apology by visiting the grave of Shizuo Aishima, who's case has drawn widespread attention.

Aishima was wrongfully detained and accused of unauthorized export activities. While in detention, he was diagnosed with stomach cancer. Despite multiple bail requests from his lawyer, he was not granted the opportunity to seek timely medical treatment, leading to his death in February 2021.

The charges against Aishima and others were eventually dropped. A subsequent lawsuit resulted in a court ruling that awarded the detained executives substantial damages, spotlighting systemic issues in Japan's legal system.

