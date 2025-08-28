Deluge in Telangana: CM Leads Aerial Survey Amidst Torrential Rains

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy took to the skies for an aerial survey as relentless rains wreaked havoc across multiple districts. Accompanied by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, he assessed the situation over the Sripada Yellampally Project on the Godavari River in Peddapalli district.

The rain onslaught left Kamareddy, Nizamabad, and Karimnagar districts grappling with severe flooding. Ramareddy village in Kamareddy reported a staggering 171.3 mm rainfall between morning and afternoon on Thursday, as per the Telangana Development Planning Society.

Rescue operations surged as five individuals stranded in Rajanna Sircilla's floodwaters were airlifted, owing to the intervention of Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Additional helicopters remain stationed for emergency assistance, with rescue teams working tirelessly across the affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)