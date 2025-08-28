Empowering Voices: National Conference for SCs and STs Begins

In a significant move aimed at uplifting Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the two-day National Conference of Chairpersons of Committees on Welfare here on Friday. Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy highlighted the unique aspect of the event being held outside Delhi for the first time.

With participation from around 240 delegates anticipated, the conference promises to be a vital platform for enhancing socio-economic development and reinforcing constitutional safeguards for SCs and STs. Padhy confirmed that dignitaries from various states and Union Territories, along with MLAs and MPs, have been invited.

The theme 'Role of Parliamentary and Legislature Committees on Welfare, Development and Empowerment of SCs and STs' sets the tone for discussions. Esteemed leaders, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union ministers, will share insights, while Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati will deliver the valedictory address.