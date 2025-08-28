Left Menu

Crisis in Gaza: Israeli Forces Intensify Military Bombardment

The Israeli military's intensified bombardment of Gaza has resulted in at least 16 Palestinians being killed and dozens wounded. As families flee to the coast, Israel prepares to take Gaza City despite international pleas for reconsideration. The humanitarian crisis deepens amidst ongoing hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military has intensified operations in Gaza, reportedly killing at least 16 Palestinians on Thursday. Local health officials reported dozens more wounded in the enclave's southern parts.

The escalation has prompted significant international concern, as Israel prepares to advance on Gaza City. Thousands of residents have been displaced amidst the ongoing violence.

The humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate, with local ministries reporting hundreds of deaths due to malnutrition and starvation, even as Israeli officials dispute the figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

