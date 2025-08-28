Crisis in Gaza: Israeli Forces Intensify Military Bombardment

The Israeli military has intensified operations in Gaza, reportedly killing at least 16 Palestinians on Thursday. Local health officials reported dozens more wounded in the enclave's southern parts.

The escalation has prompted significant international concern, as Israel prepares to advance on Gaza City. Thousands of residents have been displaced amidst the ongoing violence.

The humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate, with local ministries reporting hundreds of deaths due to malnutrition and starvation, even as Israeli officials dispute the figures.

