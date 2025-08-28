India and Singapore Strengthen Arbitration Ties through High-Level Dialogue Held by IIAC

The India International Arbitration Centre (IIAC) organized a high-level session on “Selection of Arbitrators in an India-Related Dispute” on August 28, 2025, as part of Singapore Convention Week 2025. The dialogue brought together senior government officials, legal experts, and industry leaders from India and Singapore, underscoring the pivotal role both countries play in shaping the future of global dispute resolution.

Historical Context and India’s Vision

Delivering the keynote address, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of Law & Justice (Independent Charge), traced India’s long tradition of dispute resolution—from village mediation practices in ancient times, to the Arbitration Act of 1940, and the modern Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996.

He reaffirmed India’s ambition to emerge as a global arbitration hub, highlighting reforms to ensure transparency, efficiency, and credibility in the system. Drawing from India’s cultural heritage, he referred to Lord Krishna as the first mediator and arbitrator, symbolizing the deep historical roots of arbitration in Indian society. “Our reforms aim to create a transparent, efficient, and world-class arbitration ecosystem. Singapore is a valued partner in this journey,” Shri Meghwal emphasized.

Singapore’s Perspective on Growing Cooperation

In his welcome address, Mr. Jimmy Yim, Chairman of Drew & Napier LLC, underlined India’s enduring influence across Asia. He noted Singapore’s strong and growing legal ties with India, citing that between 2020–2024, the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) became Asia’s leading arbitration hub and the world’s second largest, with Indian law frequently chosen as the governing law in disputes.

Mr. Yim stressed the centrality of arbitrator appointments in strengthening bilateral cooperation and welcomed the dialogue as a step toward deepening India–Singapore collaboration in the field.

Bilateral Context and Strategic Importance

Dr. Shilpak Ambule, High Commissioner of India to Singapore, placed the discussions in the broader context of bilateral relations. He highlighted robust trade, investment, and state-level partnerships, noting that Singaporean companies are rapidly expanding in India, while Indian firms are deepening their presence in Singapore. Arbitration cooperation, he added, represents a vital new layer in this strategic partnership.

Building Institutions and Capacity

Dr. Anju Rathi Rana, Law Secretary, Government of India, stressed the need to strengthen institutional frameworks and build capacity in arbitration. She highlighted the role of IIAC in conducting outreach, training practitioners, and nurturing an arbitration-friendly culture across industries. “Institutions thrive when stakeholders believe in them. Transparent and diverse panels are essential to building trust in cross-border dispute resolution,” she noted.

Panel Discussion: Rethinking Arbitrator Selection

A thought-provoking panel on “Selection of Arbitrators in India-Related Disputes” was moderated by Mr. Abhinav Bhushan, Director (Foreign Law), Drew & Napier LLC. The discussion centered on moving beyond the traditional reliance on retired judges and expanding the pool of arbitrators.

Mr. Nitesh Jain, Partner, Trilegal , emphasized the importance of creating a diverse panel of arbitrators , including lawyers and professionals with global exposure.

Justice (Retd.) Hemant Gupta, Chairperson, IIAC and former Supreme Court Judge , observed that while retired judges remain important, arbitration requires a different mindset : “To be a good arbitrator, a judge has to unlearn certain judicial habits.” He also noted that nearly 70% of IIAC arbitrators are practising lawyers , breaking the myth that arbitration is dominated by retired judges.

Dr. Sanjeev Gemawat, Group General Counsel, Essar Group , highlighted India’s over-reliance on ad hoc arbitration , which reinforces the dominance of retired judges. He called for arbitrators with commercial and contractual expertise , noting that many industries today prefer professionals trained in English law .

Dr. Pinky Anand, Senior Advocate and former Additional Solicitor-General of India, urged for merit- and diversity-based appointments, while encouraging young lawyers to see arbitration as a full-time professional practice rather than a part-time pursuit.

Global Perceptions and Future Challenges

The panel also examined how India-related disputes are viewed internationally.

Mr. Mahesh Rai noted that although arbitration in India was historically domestic in focus, international disputes often bypass Indian seats in favor of Singapore and other centers with professionalized systems. He highlighted the perception challenge , where international practice leans on professional arbitrators rather than only retired judges. Addressing these issues, he argued, is crucial for enhancing global confidence in Indian arbitration .

Mr. Jain pointed out that India has the potential to support multiple arbitral institutions and emphasized the gradual shift from ad hoc to institutional arbitration.

Justice Gupta added that institutions must earn credibility through performance, remarking, “Our performance will bring reputation.”

India at a Turning Point

The session concluded with a consensus that India stands at a critical juncture in arbitration reform. With government backing, institutional strengthening, and a growing pool of trained professionals, the country is well-positioned to emerge as a leading global arbitration hub.

The event ended with a vote of thanks by Mr. Ganesh Chandru, Member, IIAC, who lauded the deliberations as an important step in India’s journey toward establishing a world-class arbitration ecosystem.