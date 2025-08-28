Left Menu

Women's Safety: Kohima Tops Emerging Safety Index as Patna Lags

The NARI 2025 Safety Index ranks Kohima as the safest city for women, highlighting high gender equity and infrastructure. Conversely, Patna scored lowest due to poor institutional responsiveness. Despite 91% of women reporting a sense of safety, significant inequities remain, especially in public spaces and for young women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:51 IST
Women's Safety: Kohima Tops Emerging Safety Index as Patna Lags
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kohima, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Aizawl, Gangtok, Itanagar, and Mumbai have emerged as India's safest cities for women, according to the NARI 2025 report. The annual index, measuring women's safety across 31 cities, highlighted the correlation between high safety scores and factors like gender equity and effective urban infrastructure.

Despite the positive rankings, the report underscored persistent challenges in urban safety. Cities like Patna and Jaipur were noted for poor institutional responsiveness and lingering patriarchal norms, placing them at the bottom of the list. A worrying 40% of women surveyed still expressed feelings of insecurity.

National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar emphasized the multifaceted nature of women's safety, urging societal involvement alongside institutional efforts. She advocated for stronger protections against cybercrime and economic discrimination while praising increased female representation in policing as a trust-building measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Summons Russian Ambassador Amid Missile Strikes

UK Summons Russian Ambassador Amid Missile Strikes

 Global
2
White House Dismisses Railroad Regulator Amidst Policy Disputes

White House Dismisses Railroad Regulator Amidst Policy Disputes

 Global
3
Skeptical about Centre conferring posthumous Bharat Ratna on JMM founder Shibu Soren: J'khand CM Hemant Soren in assembly.

Skeptical about Centre conferring posthumous Bharat Ratna on JMM founder Shi...

 India
4
RSS Leader Addresses Demographic Challenges: Conversion and Migration Concerns

RSS Leader Addresses Demographic Challenges: Conversion and Migration Concer...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025