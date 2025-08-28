Women's Safety: Kohima Tops Emerging Safety Index as Patna Lags

Kohima, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Aizawl, Gangtok, Itanagar, and Mumbai have emerged as India's safest cities for women, according to the NARI 2025 report. The annual index, measuring women's safety across 31 cities, highlighted the correlation between high safety scores and factors like gender equity and effective urban infrastructure.

Despite the positive rankings, the report underscored persistent challenges in urban safety. Cities like Patna and Jaipur were noted for poor institutional responsiveness and lingering patriarchal norms, placing them at the bottom of the list. A worrying 40% of women surveyed still expressed feelings of insecurity.

National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar emphasized the multifaceted nature of women's safety, urging societal involvement alongside institutional efforts. She advocated for stronger protections against cybercrime and economic discrimination while praising increased female representation in policing as a trust-building measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)