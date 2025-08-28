Left Menu

Delhi High Court to Hear Defamation Case Against Abhijit Iyer Mitra

The Delhi High Court is set to hear a new lawsuit filed by women journalists against Abhijit Iyer Mitra for alleged defamatory posts. Justice Kaurav previously directed Mitra to remove posts against journalists at Newslaundry. The court will address fresh allegations of ongoing defamatory content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:24 IST
Delhi High Court to Hear Defamation Case Against Abhijit Iyer Mitra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has scheduled a hearing for September 10 on a defamation lawsuit filed by women journalists against Abhijit Iyer Mitra. The case arises from allegations that Mitra posted defamatory content about the journalists online.

Previously, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav instructed Mitra to remove specific social media posts targeting nine journalists from Newslaundry, describing such language as unacceptable in a civilized society. The court's focus will now be on new allegations presented in the latest plea.

The fresh application accuses Mitra of continuing these defamatory actions on social platform X and demands their removal. The legal process continues, with further developments anticipated at the upcoming court session.

TRENDING

1
DPCC Introduces SOP for Environmental Compensation Assessment

DPCC Introduces SOP for Environmental Compensation Assessment

 India
2
BJP Blames Rahul Gandhi for Insults in Bihar

BJP Blames Rahul Gandhi for Insults in Bihar

 India
3
U.S. Economy Sees Unexpected Growth Amid Trade Challenges

U.S. Economy Sees Unexpected Growth Amid Trade Challenges

 Global
4
Rajasthan CM Instructs Contractors to Pay for Delays

Rajasthan CM Instructs Contractors to Pay for Delays

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025