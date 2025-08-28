Delhi High Court to Hear Defamation Case Against Abhijit Iyer Mitra

The Delhi High Court has scheduled a hearing for September 10 on a defamation lawsuit filed by women journalists against Abhijit Iyer Mitra. The case arises from allegations that Mitra posted defamatory content about the journalists online.

Previously, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav instructed Mitra to remove specific social media posts targeting nine journalists from Newslaundry, describing such language as unacceptable in a civilized society. The court's focus will now be on new allegations presented in the latest plea.

The fresh application accuses Mitra of continuing these defamatory actions on social platform X and demands their removal. The legal process continues, with further developments anticipated at the upcoming court session.