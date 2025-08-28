Left Menu

Italian Foreign Minister Predicts Prolonged Conflict in Ukraine

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani highlighted his belief that the war in Ukraine, instigated by Russia, will extend beyond this year. He indicated potential new sanctions if Russia persists in its current trajectory, following recent deadly strikes in Kyiv.

Updated: 28-08-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Italy

The conflict initiated by Russia against Ukraine is expected to drag on well into the next year, according to Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. Speaking on Thursday, he expressed skepticism about a swift resolution, following a cabinet meeting in Rome.

Tajani conveyed that lingering hostilities suggest inevitable new sanctions if Russia's aggression persists. This comes in the wake of a tragic night in Kyiv, where 18 perished due to Russian missile and drone strikes.

The assault, which also impacted the European Union's mission and British Council offices in Kyiv, highlights the grave humanitarian toll as diplomatic relations continue to deteriorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

