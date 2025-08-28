Supreme Court Strength Restored: New Elevations and Future CJI In-Line

On Friday, Chief Justice of India B R Gavai will perform a notable ceremony, administering the oath to two distinguished jurists elevated to the Supreme Court — Bombay High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Patna High Court Chief Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi. Their elevation restores the Supreme Court's full complement of 34 judges.

Justice Vipul Pancholi is set to ascend to the prestigious role of Chief Justice of India in 2031, following the retirement of Justice Joymalya Bagchi. His tenure as CJI is anticipated to begin in October 2031 and conclude in May 2033.

However, the elevation was not without controversy. Justice B V Nagarathna, the sole woman in the Supreme Court, expressed strong dissent regarding Justice Pancholi's promotion. In her dissent, she warned that his appointment might undermine the credibility of the existing collegium system.

(With inputs from agencies.)