Trump Administration Taps Military Base for DHS Support

The Trump administration has reached out to a military installation near Chicago, indicating an effort to enhance its immigration operations in other urban areas.

The Department of Homeland Security has approached Naval Station Great Lakes seeking 'limited support in the form of facilities, infrastructure, and other logistical needs,' according to Matt Mogle, a spokesperson for the base located 35 miles north of Chicago.

However, Mogle noted that no decisions have been made on the DHS request. Additionally, the base has not yet received an official request to facilitate a National Guard deployment.

