Left Menu

Trump Administration Taps Military Base for DHS Support

The Trump administration has sought assistance from a military base near Chicago to bolster immigration operations. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) requested logistical support from Naval Station Great Lakes. No official decision or request regarding deploying the National Guard has been confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:01 IST
Trump Administration Taps Military Base for DHS Support
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has reached out to a military installation near Chicago, indicating an effort to enhance its immigration operations in other urban areas.

The Department of Homeland Security has approached Naval Station Great Lakes seeking 'limited support in the form of facilities, infrastructure, and other logistical needs,' according to Matt Mogle, a spokesperson for the base located 35 miles north of Chicago.

However, Mogle noted that no decisions have been made on the DHS request. Additionally, the base has not yet received an official request to facilitate a National Guard deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mexico and Brazil Pursue Complementary Agreements

Mexico and Brazil Pursue Complementary Agreements

 Global
2
CBI Investigates Jewel Theft and Custodial Death in Tamil Nadu

CBI Investigates Jewel Theft and Custodial Death in Tamil Nadu

 India
3
Zelenskiy Pushes for Security Guarantee Blueprint Amid Diplomatic Efforts

Zelenskiy Pushes for Security Guarantee Blueprint Amid Diplomatic Efforts

 Global
4
RSS Chief Bhagwat Clarifies Retirement Position

RSS Chief Bhagwat Clarifies Retirement Position

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025