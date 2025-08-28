Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra Awaits High Court's Decision on Chargesheet Copies

In a notable development, the Delhi High Court has reserved its decision on an application by Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra. Mishra is seeking certain copies of a supplementary chargesheet filed in a case against him over allegedly objectionable tweets during the 2020 assembly elections.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja, who had previously declined to halt the trial court proceedings, opted to reserve the decision on Mishra's application for more legible copies of the chargesheet. The court is reviewing Mishra's challenge to a sessions court's dismissal of his plea against a magistrate court summons.

The allegations stem from statements Mishra posted on January 23, 2020, regarding the Delhi assembly elections. Following a complaint by the returning officer, an FIR was registered. The sessions court had agreed with the magisterial court that the returning officer's complaint warranted cognisance of an alleged offence under Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act.