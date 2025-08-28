FIR Filed Over Death Threat Allegation Against Hindu Leader on Facebook
Meerut Police registered an FIR following a local Hindu leader's death threat claim on Facebook. The post allegedly threatened Sachin Sirohi, the chief of All India Hindu Suraksha Sangathan, promising he would be ''beheaded like Kanhaiya Lal.'' An investigation is underway to trace the user’s identity.
- Country:
- India
Meerut Police have taken legal action by filing an FIR after a local Hindu outfit leader reported receiving a death threat on the social media platform Facebook, officers disclosed on Thursday.
According to Civil Lines Station House Officer Saurabh Shukla, the FIR was lodged under the Information Technology Act and Section 351(4) for criminal intimidation through anonymous communication. Efforts are being made to identify the user responsible for the threatening message.
Sachin Sirohi, the chief of the All India Hindu Suraksha Sangathan, claimed the threat promised he would be ''beheaded like Kanhaiya Lal.'' Sirohi has threatened to initiate a continuous protest at the SSP's office if no arrests occur within the next ten days.
