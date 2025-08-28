Left Menu

FIR Filed Over Death Threat Allegation Against Hindu Leader on Facebook

Meerut Police registered an FIR following a local Hindu leader's death threat claim on Facebook. The post allegedly threatened Sachin Sirohi, the chief of All India Hindu Suraksha Sangathan, promising he would be ''beheaded like Kanhaiya Lal.'' An investigation is underway to trace the user’s identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:13 IST
FIR Filed Over Death Threat Allegation Against Hindu Leader on Facebook
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Meerut Police have taken legal action by filing an FIR after a local Hindu outfit leader reported receiving a death threat on the social media platform Facebook, officers disclosed on Thursday.

According to Civil Lines Station House Officer Saurabh Shukla, the FIR was lodged under the Information Technology Act and Section 351(4) for criminal intimidation through anonymous communication. Efforts are being made to identify the user responsible for the threatening message.

Sachin Sirohi, the chief of the All India Hindu Suraksha Sangathan, claimed the threat promised he would be ''beheaded like Kanhaiya Lal.'' Sirohi has threatened to initiate a continuous protest at the SSP's office if no arrests occur within the next ten days.

