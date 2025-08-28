Left Menu

Federal Reserve Independence Tested Amidst Legal Dispute

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook has filed a legal case against President Trump over her attempted removal, challenging the president's authority and asserting her due process rights. The outcome could have significant implications for the independence of the Federal Reserve and broader political and economic structures.

Updated: 28-08-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:24 IST
Federal Reserve Governor

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook has taken legal action against U.S. President Donald Trump, contending that his attempt to dismiss her violates her rights and the Federal Reserve's independence.

The lawsuit argues that Trump's move breaches a federal law mandating that a governor can only be removed 'for cause'. Cook, accused of mortgage fraud prior to her appointment, vigorously denies the allegations, asserting they do not constitute valid grounds for removal.

The case, overseen by Judge Jia Cobb and likely headed for the Supreme Court, raises critical questions about the Fed's autonomy from presidential control, potentially impacting both domestic and international economic landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

