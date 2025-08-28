Left Menu

Gaza's Hunger Crisis: Urgent Call for More Food Aid

The World Food Programme's Executive Director, Cindy McCain, reports that while food aid into Gaza has improved, it remains insufficient to prevent starvation. With current aid deliveries falling short of the required levels, nearly a quarter of Gaza's population faces famine conditions, and calls for increased aid are growing.

28-08-2025
The World Food Programme's Executive Director, Cindy McCain, expressed concerns that food aid deliveries to Gaza are still insufficient to stave off widespread hunger, despite incremental improvements. McCain, speaking from Jerusalem via video link, highlighted the challenges faced in adequately reaching Gaza's vulnerable population.

Currently, only 100 aid trucks are entering Gaza daily, compared to the 600 that crossed during a ceasefire. This shortfall leaves nearly 514,000 residents, a significant portion of Gaza's population, at risk of famine, according to a report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC). Israeli authorities have dismissed these findings, attributing them to bias toward Hamas.

During visits to Gaza, McCain observed the dire conditions firsthand and advocated for greater access to deliver essential food supplies. Her discussions with Israeli military officials aimed to ensure more effective and expedited aid delivery. Despite some improvements, many Gazans still struggle to afford basic food items due to prevailing economic conditions.

