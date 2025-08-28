CBI Investigates Jewel Theft and Custodial Death in Tamil Nadu

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR in connection with the jewel theft case involving JP Nikita, where the state police probe allegedly resulted in the custodial torture and subsequent death of temple guard B Ajith Kumar in Tamil Nadu's Sivagangai district.

The CBI took over the FIR initially filed at the Thiruppuvanam police station based on a complaint from Nikita, a professor at Muthaiya Pillai Women's Art College in Dindigul. The agency is investigating a theft case under Section 303(2) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) along with the custodial death allegations.

Six police officials have been charged by the CBI in connection with Kumar's death. The charge sheet filed before the chief judicial magistrate names head constables G Kannan and S Prabhu, as well as constables S Raja, A Ananth, S Sankaramanikandan, and Ramachandran, bringing to light the complexities of the entwined theft and custodial death investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)