Kremlin Rejects Allegations of Russian Drone Surveillance Over German Military Routes
The Kremlin has dismissed reports of Russian drones surveying routes used for military supplies in Germany. The New York Times claims these drones could aid sabotage against the West. German officials are monitoring the situation, while Moscow denies the allegations, labeling them as unsubstantiated newspaper fabrications.
The Kremlin has rejected a New York Times report claiming that Russian or proxy drones are flying reconnaissance missions over supply routes used by the United States and its allies in eastern Germany.
The report, citing U.S. and Western officials, alleged these flights collect intelligence for possible sabotage operations against the West and could aid Russian forces in Ukraine. While U.S. and German authorities are taking the reports seriously, Russia has termed them as mere newspaper fabrications.
According to Germany's foreign ministry, they are keenly observing these developments and maintaining communication with NATO allies about the drone sightings and Russian sabotage activities.
