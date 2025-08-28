Kremlin Rejects Allegations of Russian Drone Surveillance Over German Military Routes

The Kremlin has rejected a New York Times report claiming that Russian or proxy drones are flying reconnaissance missions over supply routes used by the United States and its allies in eastern Germany.

The report, citing U.S. and Western officials, alleged these flights collect intelligence for possible sabotage operations against the West and could aid Russian forces in Ukraine. While U.S. and German authorities are taking the reports seriously, Russia has termed them as mere newspaper fabrications.

According to Germany's foreign ministry, they are keenly observing these developments and maintaining communication with NATO allies about the drone sightings and Russian sabotage activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)