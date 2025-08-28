High Court Upholds Acquittal in Decades-Old Uttarakhand Case
The Uttarakhand High Court has dismissed the state government’s appeal in a 31-year-old criminal case, supporting the trial court's earlier decision to acquit the accused due to contradictions in witness statements and crime scene descriptions. Originally, the case involved an alleged attack in Rishikesh in 1994.
The Uttarakhand High Court has rendered a verdict in a longstanding criminal case, rejecting the state government's appeal and affirming the trial court's 2004 decision to acquit the accused individuals. Justice Ravindra Maithani noted significant discrepancies between witness testimonies and descriptions of the crime scene, leading to the appeal's dismissal.
The case dates back to 1994, when Rajpal Yadav and Nemchand Yadav were accused of assaulting Gaurishankar in Rishikesh with a knife and stick, causing severe injuries, including a broken leg. They were also charged with robbery, accused of snatching money and jewelry.
Despite the state government's 2008 appeal claiming the victim's statement and medical reports as sufficient evidence, the defense successfully argued discrepancies in witness accounts and gaps in the investigation. These factors led both the trial and high courts to uphold the acquittal.
