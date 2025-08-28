Left Menu

High Court Upholds Acquittal in Decades-Old Uttarakhand Case

The Uttarakhand High Court has dismissed the state government’s appeal in a 31-year-old criminal case, supporting the trial court's earlier decision to acquit the accused due to contradictions in witness statements and crime scene descriptions. Originally, the case involved an alleged attack in Rishikesh in 1994.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 28-08-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:06 IST
High Court Upholds Acquittal in Decades-Old Uttarakhand Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court has rendered a verdict in a longstanding criminal case, rejecting the state government's appeal and affirming the trial court's 2004 decision to acquit the accused individuals. Justice Ravindra Maithani noted significant discrepancies between witness testimonies and descriptions of the crime scene, leading to the appeal's dismissal.

The case dates back to 1994, when Rajpal Yadav and Nemchand Yadav were accused of assaulting Gaurishankar in Rishikesh with a knife and stick, causing severe injuries, including a broken leg. They were also charged with robbery, accused of snatching money and jewelry.

Despite the state government's 2008 appeal claiming the victim's statement and medical reports as sufficient evidence, the defense successfully argued discrepancies in witness accounts and gaps in the investigation. These factors led both the trial and high courts to uphold the acquittal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Toddler's Life Cut Short in Mumbai

Tragedy Strikes: Toddler's Life Cut Short in Mumbai

 India
2
Brazil's Crackdown on Fuel Sector Frauds: Operation Hidden Carbon Unveiled

Brazil's Crackdown on Fuel Sector Frauds: Operation Hidden Carbon Unveiled

 Global
3
Mizoram Assembly Wraps Up Productive Monsoon Session

Mizoram Assembly Wraps Up Productive Monsoon Session

 India
4
Severe Weather Alert: Guwahati Braces for Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms

Severe Weather Alert: Guwahati Braces for Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025