Alleged Assault at Lansdowne Resort Sparks Outcry

A woman from Delhi has alleged that she was raped by her fiancé's cousin, Harshvardhan, at a resort in Lansdowne, Uttarakhand. The incident occurred on August 23 but was reported to the police on August 25. The accused is currently on the run, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend him.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a distressing incident from Lansdowne, Uttarakhand, a woman from Delhi has accused her fiancé's cousin of rape at a local resort. The alleged crime occurred on August 23, when the woman was visiting with her fiancé and his relatives.

According to the complaint lodged at Lansdowne police station, the accused, identified as Harshvardhan, carried out the assault while other family members were away dining. After revealing the incident to her fiancé the next day, efforts to locate Harshvardhan have commenced, as police continue their investigation.

Circle Officer Tushar Bora reported that a medical examination has been conducted, and the woman's statement has been officially recorded. Additional efforts are underway to bring the accused to justice amid ongoing inquiries.

