Alleged Assault at Lansdowne Resort Sparks Outcry

In a distressing incident from Lansdowne, Uttarakhand, a woman from Delhi has accused her fiancé's cousin of rape at a local resort. The alleged crime occurred on August 23, when the woman was visiting with her fiancé and his relatives.

According to the complaint lodged at Lansdowne police station, the accused, identified as Harshvardhan, carried out the assault while other family members were away dining. After revealing the incident to her fiancé the next day, efforts to locate Harshvardhan have commenced, as police continue their investigation.

Circle Officer Tushar Bora reported that a medical examination has been conducted, and the woman's statement has been officially recorded. Additional efforts are underway to bring the accused to justice amid ongoing inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)