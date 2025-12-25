Thackeray Cousins Tackle BMC Poll Seat Divide
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT) are at an impasse over seat allocations for the BMC polls, particularly in ward 114 of Bhandup. Despite announcing an alliance, details on the agreement remain undisclosed. Both parties anticipate a strong contest in areas with significant Marathi populations.
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT) remain locked in a stalemate over seat allocations for the impending Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. A key point of contention is ward 114 in Bhandup, where both political factions hold substantial sway.
The Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj, have announced a strategic alliance for the polls but have been reticent about revealing specifics of their seat-sharing agreement. Both parties are determined to vie for this ward, which is important due to its considerable Marathi demographic.
As the nomination process unfolds, tensions simmer, with top leaders emphasizing different strategies. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut insists negotiations are complete, while backing party figures seeking to secure spots for their families. The election promises to be fiercely contested on January 15, with results projected the following day.
We have come together to stay together, says Uddhav Thackeray, addressing press conference with MNS chief Raj Thackeray.
Raj Thackeray announces Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance ahead of municipal corporation elections, in presence of Uddhav Thackeray.
Those who can’t bear to see what is happening within BJP can also come with Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance: Uddhav Thackeray.
