Left Menu

Thackeray Cousins Tackle BMC Poll Seat Divide

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT) are at an impasse over seat allocations for the BMC polls, particularly in ward 114 of Bhandup. Despite announcing an alliance, details on the agreement remain undisclosed. Both parties anticipate a strong contest in areas with significant Marathi populations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-12-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 14:07 IST
Thackeray Cousins Tackle BMC Poll Seat Divide
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT) remain locked in a stalemate over seat allocations for the impending Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. A key point of contention is ward 114 in Bhandup, where both political factions hold substantial sway.

The Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj, have announced a strategic alliance for the polls but have been reticent about revealing specifics of their seat-sharing agreement. Both parties are determined to vie for this ward, which is important due to its considerable Marathi demographic.

As the nomination process unfolds, tensions simmer, with top leaders emphasizing different strategies. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut insists negotiations are complete, while backing party figures seeking to secure spots for their families. The election promises to be fiercely contested on January 15, with results projected the following day.

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025