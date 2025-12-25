Thackeray Cousins Tackle BMC Poll Seat Divide

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT) remain locked in a stalemate over seat allocations for the impending Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. A key point of contention is ward 114 in Bhandup, where both political factions hold substantial sway.

The Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj, have announced a strategic alliance for the polls but have been reticent about revealing specifics of their seat-sharing agreement. Both parties are determined to vie for this ward, which is important due to its considerable Marathi demographic.

As the nomination process unfolds, tensions simmer, with top leaders emphasizing different strategies. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut insists negotiations are complete, while backing party figures seeking to secure spots for their families. The election promises to be fiercely contested on January 15, with results projected the following day.