Espionage Scandal Unveiled: Croatian Officer and Serbian Partner Arrested
A Croatian military officer and his Serbian girlfriend have been detained on suspicion of espionage. An investigation is underway, with the main suspect being a 54-year-old Croatian pilot linked to peacekeeping missions. Tensions arise as Serbia remains silent on the matter.
Croatia has arrested a military officer alongside his Serbian girlfriend, suspecting them of espionage activities, according to the state attorney general's regional office on Thursday. The prosecutor's office has launched an investigation but has yet to disclose details about the accused individuals.
The main suspect is identified as a 54-year-old Croatian military officer, initially named as J.I., as confirmed by President Zoran Milanovic in a press release. Local media reports suggest the officer is a military pilot who participated in KFOR, NATO's peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, and both he and his girlfriend are alleged to have spied for Serbia.
Although Reuters has been unable to confirm these reports immediately, Serbia has not issued a statement. Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008, remains a center of tension as Serbia does not recognize its sovereignty, leading to continued peacekeeping by KFOR since the 1998-1999 conflict.
- READ MORE ON:
- Croatia
- Serbia
- espionage
- KFOR
- military officer
- investigation
- arrested
- couple
- peacekeeping
- Kosovo
ALSO READ
Palghar Building Collapse: PM Modi Leads Condolences, Builder Arrested
YouTuber Motivational Speaker Arrested in Daytime Burglary Case
Deadly Altercation in Delhi: Two Arrested for Fatal Stabbing
Six Arrested in Muzaffarnagar for Attempted Murder and Alleged Forced Conversion
Heroin Bust in Uttar Pradesh: Sitaram Bheel Arrested