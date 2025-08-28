Espionage Scandal Unveiled: Croatian Officer and Serbian Partner Arrested

Croatia has arrested a military officer alongside his Serbian girlfriend, suspecting them of espionage activities, according to the state attorney general's regional office on Thursday. The prosecutor's office has launched an investigation but has yet to disclose details about the accused individuals.

The main suspect is identified as a 54-year-old Croatian military officer, initially named as J.I., as confirmed by President Zoran Milanovic in a press release. Local media reports suggest the officer is a military pilot who participated in KFOR, NATO's peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, and both he and his girlfriend are alleged to have spied for Serbia.

Although Reuters has been unable to confirm these reports immediately, Serbia has not issued a statement. Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008, remains a center of tension as Serbia does not recognize its sovereignty, leading to continued peacekeeping by KFOR since the 1998-1999 conflict.