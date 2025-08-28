Rajasthan Police Confiscate Illicit Assets in Landmark Operation

The Rajasthan Police have made a significant breakthrough in combating illegal smuggling activities by freezing assets worth Rs 2.5 crore in Barmer district. This marks the first instance of such an action in the area under Section 68F(2) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to District Superintendent of Police Narendra Singh, the operation targeted three notorious smugglers. Among the assets seized were three luxurious residential buildings, two plots, and four high-end vehicles believed to be acquired through black money.

The operation saw Rs 60 lakh worth of property linked to hardcore criminal Gordhanram, from the Nagana police area, frozen. Additionally, smuggler Shyam Sundar Sanwaria, with 13 cases registered against him, had Rs 90 lakh worth of assets seized, while habitual offender Jaswant alias Jasraj alias Jasu saw his illegal property worth Rs 1 crore confiscated.

