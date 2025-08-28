Left Menu

Legal Age Debate: A 'Time Bomb' or Necessary Change?

Experts, including doctors and psychologists, oppose the proposed move to lower the legal age of consent in India from 18 to 16 years, warning of potential health and societal risks. At a roundtable, concerns were raised about adolescent readiness for sexual relationships and subsequent psychological and legal implications.

On Thursday, a collective of experts, encompassing doctors, psychologists, rights activists, and legal professionals, voiced their opposition to lowering the legal age of consent in India from 18 to 16 years. Priyank Kanoongo of the National Human Rights Commission described the proposal as a 'time bomb' waiting to 'explode inside families.'

At a Delhi roundtable, medical professionals emphasized the immaturity of a 16-year-old brain in handling sexual relationship decisions and highlighted risks such as teenage pregnancies and psychological impacts. Legal advice challenges current laws, arguing that criminalizing consensual relationships among teens violates constitutional rights.

The event underscored the need for re-evaluation of child protection laws, with emphasis on balancing adolescents' rights and safety within cultural and social contexts. This debate continues amidst warnings of potential increases in teenage pregnancies and mental health issues if laws are altered.

