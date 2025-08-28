Left Menu

Mizoram Assembly Wraps Up Productive Monsoon Session

The Mizoram assembly concluded its two-day monsoon session, passing four bills including the Mizoram Prohibition of Beggary Bill, 2025. The session addressed 350 starred and 105 unstarred questions, presented 19 committee reports, and paid homage to prominent figures. Members were commended for maintaining decorum.

Aizawl | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:08 IST
Mizoram Assembly Wraps Up Productive Monsoon Session
  India

The Mizoram assembly ended its two-day monsoon session on Thursday, adjourning sine die after a productive agenda. During the session, legislators passed four significant bills, including the Mizoram Prohibition of Beggary Bill, 2025, and the Mizoram Local Bodies Ombudsman Bill, 2025, announced Speaker Lalbiakzama.

The assembly handled 350 starred and 105 unstarred questions, with 342 and 97 admitted, respectively. A total of 19 committee reports were presented, one official resolution on the environment act was adopted, and 13 papers were laid before the house, reflecting a bustling legislative activity.

Homage was paid to former Rajya Sabha member Ronal Sapa Tlau and MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo. Speaker Lalbiakzama praised assembly members for maintaining a positive, respectful atmosphere, encouraging them to continue fostering a charismatic legislative culture.

