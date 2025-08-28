Left Menu

Delhi HC Directs Centre on Sameer Wankhede Promotion

The Delhi High Court has ordered the Centre to review UPSC's recommendation for promoting IRS officer Sameer Wankhede. Despite ongoing CBI and ED probes, the court found no admission of guilt or charges against him. The court upheld CAT's decision to promote Wankhede, pending government's confirmation of recommendation.

New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:17 IST
Sameer Wankhede
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has instructed the Centre to investigate whether the UPSC recommended the promotion of IRS officer Sameer Wankhede. Should such a recommendation exist, the authorities have been directed to promote him accordingly.

Justices Navin Chawla and Madhu Jain ruled in favor of Wankhede, stating there is no admission of guilt while investigations by the CBI and ED remain incomplete. The court's decision supports a prior ruling by the Central Administrative Tribunal, which had directed the government to consider opening the sealed cover pertaining to Wankhede's promotion and enforce it if recommended.

The bench observed there's no current departmental action or criminal prosecution against Wankhede. Previously facing allegations, including a controversial case involving actor Shah Rukh Khan's family, Wankhede's promotion depends on confirming the UPSC's endorsement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

