Left Menu

Global Wealth Inequality Report to Highlight Inequality at G20 Summit

South Africa is preparing a report on global wealth inequality for the G20 summit in November. Led by economist Joseph Stiglitz, the report aims to highlight disparities ahead of the summit that includes debates on key global issues. South Africa emphasizes the importance of addressing the needs of poorer nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:30 IST
Global Wealth Inequality Report to Highlight Inequality at G20 Summit

South Africa announced its intention to present a comprehensive report on global wealth inequality at the upcoming G20 summit in November. This comes as the nation assumes the G20's rotating presidency and seeks to spotlight the challenges facing poorer nations within the global economic landscape.

The report, spearheaded by esteemed Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz, will be crafted by a select group of six experts. South Africa aims to use the insights gathered to focus the summit's discussions on addressing persistent economic disparities worldwide.

Amid reports from organizations like Oxfam highlighting a significant surge in wealth among the richest 1%, South Africa, notably among the most unequal nations, hopes the report will place the needs of underprivileged regions at the core of its G20 agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Floods: A Political Storm Amidst Natural Disasters

Punjab Floods: A Political Storm Amidst Natural Disasters

 India
2
Potential Military Mobilization Stirs Tensions in Chicago

Potential Military Mobilization Stirs Tensions in Chicago

 United States
3
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Electoral Roll Anomaly in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Electoral Roll Anomaly in Bihar

 India
4
Legal Eagle's New Firm Takes on Trump in High-Stakes Showdown

Legal Eagle's New Firm Takes on Trump in High-Stakes Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025