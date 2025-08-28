Global Wealth Inequality Report to Highlight Inequality at G20 Summit

South Africa announced its intention to present a comprehensive report on global wealth inequality at the upcoming G20 summit in November. This comes as the nation assumes the G20's rotating presidency and seeks to spotlight the challenges facing poorer nations within the global economic landscape.

The report, spearheaded by esteemed Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz, will be crafted by a select group of six experts. South Africa aims to use the insights gathered to focus the summit's discussions on addressing persistent economic disparities worldwide.

Amid reports from organizations like Oxfam highlighting a significant surge in wealth among the richest 1%, South Africa, notably among the most unequal nations, hopes the report will place the needs of underprivileged regions at the core of its G20 agenda.

