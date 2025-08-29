Left Menu

NHRC Takes Action on Alleged Student Abuse in India

The NHRC has issued notices to authorities in Barmer and Katihar districts following reports of alleged student abuse by teachers. Incidents include branding with hot iron rods and corporal punishment, prompting village protests. The Commission demands detailed reports on these potential human rights violations within two weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 00:01 IST
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has intervened in two separate incidents of alleged student abuse in India, issuing notices to local authorities demanding investigations.

In Barmer, Rajasthan, a teacher allegedly branded students with a hot iron rod, prompting village protests. Another incident in Katihar, Bihar involves 18 students reportedly subjected to corporal punishment.

The NHRC seeks detailed reports on both incidents, citing serious human rights violations that require immediate attention.

