NHRC Takes Action on Alleged Student Abuse in India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has intervened in two separate incidents of alleged student abuse in India, issuing notices to local authorities demanding investigations.

In Barmer, Rajasthan, a teacher allegedly branded students with a hot iron rod, prompting village protests. Another incident in Katihar, Bihar involves 18 students reportedly subjected to corporal punishment.

The NHRC seeks detailed reports on both incidents, citing serious human rights violations that require immediate attention.

