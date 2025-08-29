Left Menu

Pentagon Approves $825 Million Arms Deal for Ukraine

The U.S. State Department approved a potential $825 million sale of air-delivered munitions to Ukraine. Principal contractors include Zone 5 Technologies and CoAspire.

29-08-2025
The U.S. State Department has given the green light for a potential sale of air-delivered munitions and associated equipment to Ukraine, as confirmed by the Pentagon on Thursday. The deal is valued at approximately $825 million.

This proposed transaction aims to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities amid ongoing regional tensions. It underscores the U.S. commitment to supporting its allies in Eastern Europe.

Principal contractors linked to this sale are Zone 5 Technologies and CoAspire, indicating a collaborative effort between key defense players. The approval is seen as a significant step in fortifying the defense ties between the United States and Ukraine.

