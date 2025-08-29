Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order Targets Federal Unions

President Donald Trump signed an executive order ending collective bargaining rights for federal unions in specific agencies, citing national security missions. The order impacts agencies like NASA, the Patent and Trademark Office, and the National Weather Service, according to the White House statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 01:32 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 01:32 IST
Trump's Executive Order Targets Federal Unions
Donald Trump

On Thursday, President Donald Trump took significant action by signing an executive order aimed at curtailing collective bargaining for federal employees in specific agencies. The White House announced that the measure would focus on agencies involved in national security missions, potentially impacting their operational dynamics.

This controversial executive order targets federal unions within agencies such as NASA, the Patent and Trademark Office, and the National Weather Service. The administration asserts that the order is a necessary step to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in entities that are critical to national interests.

While this move is likely to face challenges, particularly from union representatives and worker advocates, the White House is adamant that such changes are crucial for maintaining operational integrity and security within these pivotal organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Reserve Showdown: Lisa Cook vs. Trump Administration

Federal Reserve Showdown: Lisa Cook vs. Trump Administration

 United States
2
US Diplomat's 'Animalistic' Remark Sparks Outcry in Lebanon

US Diplomat's 'Animalistic' Remark Sparks Outcry in Lebanon

 Lebanon
3
Denmark's Economic Outlook Dims Amid Novo Nordisk Struggles

Denmark's Economic Outlook Dims Amid Novo Nordisk Struggles

 Global
4
Vance Champions 'Working Families Tax Cut' Amid GOP Midterm Push

Vance Champions 'Working Families Tax Cut' Amid GOP Midterm Push

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025