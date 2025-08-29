Trump's Executive Order Targets Federal Unions

On Thursday, President Donald Trump took significant action by signing an executive order aimed at curtailing collective bargaining for federal employees in specific agencies. The White House announced that the measure would focus on agencies involved in national security missions, potentially impacting their operational dynamics.

This controversial executive order targets federal unions within agencies such as NASA, the Patent and Trademark Office, and the National Weather Service. The administration asserts that the order is a necessary step to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in entities that are critical to national interests.

While this move is likely to face challenges, particularly from union representatives and worker advocates, the White House is adamant that such changes are crucial for maintaining operational integrity and security within these pivotal organizations.

