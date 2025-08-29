Controversial Everglades Detention Center Faces Shutdown Amid Legal Challenges

Florida's Everglades immigration detention center, labeled as "Alligator Alcatraz," is nearing indefinite closure following a judge's ruling that halted operations due to environmental law violations. The facility, a financial burden on taxpayers, has faced criticisms over unsanitary conditions and legal isolation of detainees.

Despite plans for expansion and a tour by former President Donald Trump, the site has been notably controversial, with environmental groups and the Miccosukee Tribe arguing its location in wetlands required thorough environmental review. Several legal challenges are underway, further complicating the facility's future.

As the Department of Homeland Security complies with court orders to relocate detainees, Florida officials face hefty costs in both maintaining and potentially dismantling the center, amidst dwindling detainee numbers and ongoing scrutiny from civil rights groups.