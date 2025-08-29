Left Menu

Caribbean Tensions Rise: U.S. Naval Buildup Sparks Disputes

The United States has increased its naval presence in the Southern Caribbean to combat Latin American drug cartels. This move, denounced by Venezuela as a violation of sovereignty, could escalate regional tensions. President Trump emphasizes a strong stance against drug trafficking to secure U.S. borders.

The United States has significantly ramped up its naval presence in the Southern Caribbean, a move that has heightened tensions with Venezuela. The U.S. deployment, reportedly aimed at countering threats from Latin American drug cartels, aligns with President Donald Trump's focus on securing the U.S. southern border and curbing drug trafficking.

This increased military activity sees a significant number of U.S. warships and a nuclear-powered submarine entering the region. Venezuela has reacted strongly, accusing Washington of violating international norms and threatening sovereign independence. Caracas has taken its grievance to the United Nations, warning of potential military intervention under the guise of counter-narcotics operations.

Despite Venezuela's protests, the White House insists its operations have garnered regional support, with many nations backing the initiative to combat drug trafficking. The Trump administration has labeled several drug cartels as global terrorist groups, intensifying its military and intelligence efforts in the Caribbean.

(With inputs from agencies.)

