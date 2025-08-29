Key Economic Advisor Nels Nordquist Departs White House for ILO Role
Nels Nordquist, a prominent economic advisor to former President Trump, is joining the International Labor Organization in Geneva as U.S. deputy director general. Nordquist's departure leaves a significant gap in the National Economic Council, impacting U.S. preparations for the upcoming G20 summit. Both Nordquist and his wife have secured top roles in Geneva-based organizations.
Nels Nordquist, a crucial economic advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, is exiting the White House for a senior position at the International Labor Organization in Geneva, according to multiple sources.
As deputy director for international economics at the National Economic Council, Nordquist significantly influenced U.S. sanctions policy and coordinated with the Group of Seven and the Group of 20 economies. He is designated to replace Celeste Drake, appointed by former President Joe Biden, as the U.S. deputy director general at ILO, focusing on global labor rights.
This personnel move leaves the White House without a crucial figure to prepare for the U.S. presidency of the G20 next year. The lack of a designated sherpa and finance deputy poses organizational challenges for the event. Meanwhile, Nordquist's wife, DJ Nordquist, assumes a significant role at the World Trade Organization in Geneva.
