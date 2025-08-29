Left Menu

Key Economic Advisor Nels Nordquist Departs White House for ILO Role

Nels Nordquist, a prominent economic advisor to former President Trump, is joining the International Labor Organization in Geneva as U.S. deputy director general. Nordquist's departure leaves a significant gap in the National Economic Council, impacting U.S. preparations for the upcoming G20 summit. Both Nordquist and his wife have secured top roles in Geneva-based organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 04:15 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 04:15 IST
Key Economic Advisor Nels Nordquist Departs White House for ILO Role

Nels Nordquist, a crucial economic advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, is exiting the White House for a senior position at the International Labor Organization in Geneva, according to multiple sources.

As deputy director for international economics at the National Economic Council, Nordquist significantly influenced U.S. sanctions policy and coordinated with the Group of Seven and the Group of 20 economies. He is designated to replace Celeste Drake, appointed by former President Joe Biden, as the U.S. deputy director general at ILO, focusing on global labor rights.

This personnel move leaves the White House without a crucial figure to prepare for the U.S. presidency of the G20 next year. The lack of a designated sherpa and finance deputy poses organizational challenges for the event. Meanwhile, Nordquist's wife, DJ Nordquist, assumes a significant role at the World Trade Organization in Geneva.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. News Roundup: Nation's Key Developments and Presidential Decisions

U.S. News Roundup: Nation's Key Developments and Presidential Decisions

 Global
2
Federal Judge Allows 9/11 Victims' Lawsuits Against Saudi Arabia to Proceed

Federal Judge Allows 9/11 Victims' Lawsuits Against Saudi Arabia to Proceed

 Global
3
Dalinar Energy Boosts Bid for Citgo Parent in Key Auction

Dalinar Energy Boosts Bid for Citgo Parent in Key Auction

 United States
4
Waller Advocates for Immediate Interest Rate Cuts

Waller Advocates for Immediate Interest Rate Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025