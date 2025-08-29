Left Menu

U.S. News Roundup: Nation's Key Developments and Presidential Decisions

The latest U.S. domestic news includes Trump signing a memo to prevent federal grants from going to lobbying, an upward revision of the U.S. second-quarter GDP partly due to investment in AI, and changes in key Washington positions. Additionally, discussions on robotaxi developments and environmental regeneration efforts reveal societal and economic shifts.

The White House announced Thursday that President Donald Trump signed a memorandum to prevent the use of federal grant funds for political lobbying. Attorney General Pam Bondi has been directed to investigate and enforce any illegal fund usage, according to officials.

New figures show the U.S. economy grew faster in the second quarter than previously estimated, bolstered by investments in AI. The Commerce Department's revisions reflect increased consumer spending and business investments, signaling improved domestic demand.

Tesla and Waymo's strategic approaches to developing autonomous taxis are set to revolutionize the industry, with Tesla aiming to expand service access by year-end. Meanwhile, increased environmental and political changes highlight major divisions within U.S. public health policy and governmental positions.

