Drax Under Scrutiny, Lotus Cuts Jobs, and Renewed Iran Sanctions

The Financial Times highlights include an FCA investigation into Drax for potential misleading market statements, Lotus's decision to reduce its UK workforce, and renewed sanctions on Iran. Additionally, former top executives of a gaming company are charged with bribery related to activities in Turkey.

Updated: 29-08-2025 06:13 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 06:13 IST
Financial regulators in the UK have initiated an investigation into Drax concerning potential misleading disclosures about its biomass pellet sourcing practices.

In a bid to secure a sustainable future, Lotus has announced plans to cut 550 jobs, despite maintaining its manufacturing operations at the Hethel plant in Norfolk.

The UK, France, and Germany have activated a UN mechanism to reinstate international sanctions on Iran due to nuclear program concerns, while former executives related to Ladbrokes are facing bribery charges linked to gambling operations in Turkey.

