Global Food Crisis: Starvation Grips Gaza Amid Famine Declaration

Cindy McCain, the executive director of the World Food Program, reported severe food shortages in Gaza after her recent visit. Describing the situation as a famine, McCain called for urgent humanitarian aid and a ceasefire, saying she met families struggling with severe hunger.

Pressure mounts on Israel following the famine declaration by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification. Israel disputes these claims and demands a retraction, asserting that daily aid convoys are entering Gaza. However, aid groups argue the assistance falls short due to extended conflicts and previous aid blockades.

Meanwhile, mediators from Egypt and Qatar await Israel's response to a ceasefire proposal with Hamas. The conflict's human toll continues to rise, with escalating military actions further complicating humanitarian efforts. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres labeled the crisis a "present-day catastrophe," escalating calls for conflict resolution.