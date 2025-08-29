Left Menu

Rescue in the Jungle: Soldiers Freed in Colombia

Nearly three-dozen Colombian soldiers kidnapped by armed civilians in a jungle area have been released, Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez announced. The soldiers were taken on August 25 following a clash in El Retorno municipality, which resulted in 11 guerrilla deaths, including a former FARC dissident commander.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 29-08-2025 08:03 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 08:03 IST
Rescue in the Jungle: Soldiers Freed in Colombia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant development, Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Thursday the release of nearly three-dozen soldiers kidnapped by armed civilians in southeastern Colombia.

The abductions occurred on August 25 during a violent confrontation in the rural sections of El Retorno municipality, a region fraught with conflict.

This incident left 11 guerrillas dead, including a key commander of a faction dissident from the former FARC rebel group. The soldiers' release marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing struggle between government forces and dissident factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

