In a significant development, Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Thursday the release of nearly three-dozen soldiers kidnapped by armed civilians in southeastern Colombia.

The abductions occurred on August 25 during a violent confrontation in the rural sections of El Retorno municipality, a region fraught with conflict.

This incident left 11 guerrillas dead, including a key commander of a faction dissident from the former FARC rebel group. The soldiers' release marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing struggle between government forces and dissident factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)