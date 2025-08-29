Shrine Board Defends Actions Amid Deadly Landslide at Vaishno Devi

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has strongly refuted claims of negligence following a tragic landslide that resulted in the deaths of 34 pilgrims and injuries to 18 others. The Board maintains it prioritized safety, immediately suspending the yatra upon receiving adverse weather forecasts.

Officials clarified that weather conditions were clear until midday on August 26, with helicopter services operational. The yatra was halted nearly two hours before the cloudburst-induced landslide struck. Measures included deploying disaster management personnel along the pilgrimage route and utilizing safer, less landslide-prone tracks.

The Board expressed its condolences and reiterated its adherence to weather advisories, highlighting the unprecedented nature of the natural disaster. Rescue operations were vigorously executed, and injured pilgrims received prompt medical attention. The Shrine Board remains committed to ensuring the well-being of all pilgrims.