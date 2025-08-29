From Software to Street Food: A Tragic Turn
A former software professional-turned-panipuri seller, Praveen, was arrested for allegedly driving his wife, Shilpa Panchangamath, to suicide in Suddaguntepalya amid dowry harassment accusations. Shilpa's mother claims persistent demands and assaults led to the tragedy. The police are investigating the case further.
A former software engineer, who resigned to start a panipuri business, has been arrested after his wife allegedly committed suicide due to dowry harassment. The incident occurred in Suddaguntepalya, where victim Shilpa Panchangamath was found dead on Tuesday night, according to police reports.
The complaint, lodged by Shilpa's mother, Sharada, accuses her son-in-law Praveen and his mother of continuous harassment and assault over unmet financial demands. The harassment reportedly escalated over a business-related demand for Rs 5 lakh.
The couple, married in December 2022, faced mounting tensions culminating in Shilpa's tragic death. Police have taken Praveen into custody as investigations continue into the family's serious allegations.
