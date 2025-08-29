Tensions in Southern Lebanon: Israeli Drone Malfunction

The Israeli military has issued an apology following an unfortunate incident involving a malfunctioning drone. The incident, which occurred during a strike targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon, resulted in the injury of Lebanese soldiers, according to a statement made on Friday.

In a separate statement, the Lebanese army reported that the mishap led to the tragic loss of two military personnel while injuring two others. The incident took place when an Israeli drone crashed and subsequently exploded in the Ras al-Naqoura area.

This incident has heightened tensions in the region, as both nations grapple with the complex dynamics of cross-border relations and the fragile peace maintained in this volatile area.

(With inputs from agencies.)