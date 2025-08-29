Left Menu

Tensions in Southern Lebanon: Israeli Drone Malfunction

The Israeli military apologized for injuring Lebanese soldiers after a drone malfunction during a strike on Hezbollah infrastructure. Two Lebanese soldiers were killed and two injured when the drone crashed and exploded in Ras al-Naqoura, southern Lebanon, sparking concern over rising tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 10:44 IST
Tensions in Southern Lebanon: Israeli Drone Malfunction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military has issued an apology following an unfortunate incident involving a malfunctioning drone. The incident, which occurred during a strike targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon, resulted in the injury of Lebanese soldiers, according to a statement made on Friday.

In a separate statement, the Lebanese army reported that the mishap led to the tragic loss of two military personnel while injuring two others. The incident took place when an Israeli drone crashed and subsequently exploded in the Ras al-Naqoura area.

This incident has heightened tensions in the region, as both nations grapple with the complex dynamics of cross-border relations and the fragile peace maintained in this volatile area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

