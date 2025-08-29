Tensions in Southern Lebanon: Israeli Drone Malfunction
The Israeli military apologized for injuring Lebanese soldiers after a drone malfunction during a strike on Hezbollah infrastructure. Two Lebanese soldiers were killed and two injured when the drone crashed and exploded in Ras al-Naqoura, southern Lebanon, sparking concern over rising tensions.
The Israeli military has issued an apology following an unfortunate incident involving a malfunctioning drone. The incident, which occurred during a strike targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon, resulted in the injury of Lebanese soldiers, according to a statement made on Friday.
In a separate statement, the Lebanese army reported that the mishap led to the tragic loss of two military personnel while injuring two others. The incident took place when an Israeli drone crashed and subsequently exploded in the Ras al-Naqoura area.
This incident has heightened tensions in the region, as both nations grapple with the complex dynamics of cross-border relations and the fragile peace maintained in this volatile area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Senator's Vital Visit: Strengthening Taiwan Ties Amid Rising Tensions
Tensions Mount: US Tariffs on India Stir Controversy Amid Accusations Over Russian Oil
Navarro Accuses India of 'Oil Money Laundering' Amid Tariff Tensions
Political Tensions Escalate as Offensive Remarks Stir Heated Responses
Tensions Rise as BJP Demands Deputy CM's Apology Over Chamundi Hill Comments