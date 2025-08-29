Left Menu

Empowering Voices: National Conference on SC/ST Welfare Committees Inaugurated

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the National Conference of Scheduled Castes and Tribes Welfare Committees, attended by notable political figures and around 200 delegates. The two-day event focuses on enhancing constitutional safeguards, socio-economic development, and best practices for empowering Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-08-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 11:22 IST
Empowering Voices: National Conference on SC/ST Welfare Committees Inaugurated
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the National Conference of Scheduled Castes and Tribes Welfare Committees in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. In attendance were key political figures such as Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, among others.

Approximately 200 delegates from across the nation, including chairmen and members of parliamentary committees from 19 states, participated. The event aims to bolster constitutional safeguards and promote socio-economic advancement for Scheduled Castes and Tribes through the sharing of best practices.

Lok Sabha Speaker Birla expressed his enthusiasm for attending the conference and meeting with Odisha's Hon'ble Governor Shri @DrHariBabuK to discuss related topics. The conference theme highlights the crucial role of parliamentary and legislature committees in the welfare and empowerment of SCs and STs.

