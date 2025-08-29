Empowering Voices: National Conference on SC/ST Welfare Committees Inaugurated

On Friday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the National Conference of Scheduled Castes and Tribes Welfare Committees in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. In attendance were key political figures such as Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, among others.

Approximately 200 delegates from across the nation, including chairmen and members of parliamentary committees from 19 states, participated. The event aims to bolster constitutional safeguards and promote socio-economic advancement for Scheduled Castes and Tribes through the sharing of best practices.

Lok Sabha Speaker Birla expressed his enthusiasm for attending the conference and meeting with Odisha's Hon'ble Governor Shri @DrHariBabuK to discuss related topics. The conference theme highlights the crucial role of parliamentary and legislature committees in the welfare and empowerment of SCs and STs.