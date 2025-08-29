Telangana Assembly to Dive into Judicial Report, Urea Crisis, and Heavy Rains
The Telangana assembly session, starting August 30, will focus on the judicial commission's report blaming former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao for lapses in the Kaleshwaram project, urea shortage, and heavy rain damages. Debates will include BC quota in local polls and pending legislative bills.
The much-anticipated Telangana assembly session commencing on August 30 will tackle several pressing issues, with the judicial commission's report on the Kaleshwaram project at the forefront. The report implicates former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the project's alleged lapses.
Heavy rains causing flooding and urea shortages affecting farmers are expected to fuel the discussions. The state legislature will also deliberate on increasing reservations for BCs in local bodies, a contentious subject with bills still pending Presidential approval.
Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has summoned both the assembly and legislative council for the session. As the state cabinet backs the commission's findings, the assembly, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, promises a thorough debate to strategize future actions.
