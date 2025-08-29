Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Scarborough Shoal Patrols

China's coast guard conducted patrols around the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. Patrols have increased since August to protect China's territorial sovereignty. The Philippine embassy in Beijing has not commented on the recent developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 29-08-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 12:51 IST
Tensions Rise Over Scarborough Shoal Patrols
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's coast guard announced it conducted a series of patrols on Friday around the contested Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea.

Since August, law enforcement efforts have been intensified in the area to defend China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights, according to a statement.

The Philippine embassy in Beijing has yet to respond to an emailed request for comment regarding these patrols.

TRENDING

1
India's Export Expansion: Boosting Global Reach

India's Export Expansion: Boosting Global Reach

 India
2
Mamata Banerjee Celebrates Massive Public Engagement in Civic Initiative

Mamata Banerjee Celebrates Massive Public Engagement in Civic Initiative

 India
3
Mayawati Calls for Integrity in Indian Politics Amid Declining Standards

Mayawati Calls for Integrity in Indian Politics Amid Declining Standards

 India
4
Fenerbahce's Shocking Split with Mourinho

Fenerbahce's Shocking Split with Mourinho

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025