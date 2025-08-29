Tensions Rise Over Scarborough Shoal Patrols
China's coast guard conducted patrols around the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. Patrols have increased since August to protect China's territorial sovereignty. The Philippine embassy in Beijing has not commented on the recent developments.
China's coast guard announced it conducted a series of patrols on Friday around the contested Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea.
Since August, law enforcement efforts have been intensified in the area to defend China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights, according to a statement.
The Philippine embassy in Beijing has yet to respond to an emailed request for comment regarding these patrols.
