Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Golden Chapter in Counter-Terrorism and Economic Prosperity

President Draupadi Murmu praised Operation Sindoor as a significant achievement in counter-terrorism. She highlighted the role of public sector enterprises (PSUs) in building the Akashteer Air Defence System, emphasizing their importance in India's self-reliance. Murmu also noted PSUs' contributions to economic growth and women's leadership in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 13:06 IST
Operation Sindoor: A Golden Chapter in Counter-Terrorism and Economic Prosperity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

President Draupadi Murmu lauded Operation Sindoor as a monumental success in the fight against terrorism during the SCOPE Eminence Awards ceremony. She emphasized the contributions of public sector enterprises (PSUs) in the creation of the indigenous Akashteer Air Defence Control and Reporting System, pivotal in the Indo-Pak conflict.

President Murmu highlighted the significant role of PSUs in India's vision for a developed nation by 2047. She noted the financial success of these enterprises, with three-fourths reporting profits and overall growth in net profits over the past decade.

Describing PSUs as pillars of national growth and transparency, Murmu underscored their impact in achieving self-reliance under the Make in India campaign. Additionally, she called attention to the challenges faced by women leaders as India prioritizes women-led development.

TRENDING

1
India's Export Expansion: Boosting Global Reach

India's Export Expansion: Boosting Global Reach

 India
2
Mamata Banerjee Celebrates Massive Public Engagement in Civic Initiative

Mamata Banerjee Celebrates Massive Public Engagement in Civic Initiative

 India
3
Mayawati Calls for Integrity in Indian Politics Amid Declining Standards

Mayawati Calls for Integrity in Indian Politics Amid Declining Standards

 India
4
Fenerbahce's Shocking Split with Mourinho

Fenerbahce's Shocking Split with Mourinho

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025