Operation Sindoor: A Golden Chapter in Counter-Terrorism and Economic Prosperity

President Draupadi Murmu lauded Operation Sindoor as a monumental success in the fight against terrorism during the SCOPE Eminence Awards ceremony. She emphasized the contributions of public sector enterprises (PSUs) in the creation of the indigenous Akashteer Air Defence Control and Reporting System, pivotal in the Indo-Pak conflict.

President Murmu highlighted the significant role of PSUs in India's vision for a developed nation by 2047. She noted the financial success of these enterprises, with three-fourths reporting profits and overall growth in net profits over the past decade.

Describing PSUs as pillars of national growth and transparency, Murmu underscored their impact in achieving self-reliance under the Make in India campaign. Additionally, she called attention to the challenges faced by women leaders as India prioritizes women-led development.