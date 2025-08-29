China's Politburo Urges Enhanced Disaster Preparedness

During a recent assembly, China's top-tier leaders stressed the critical need to bolster work safety and capable management of natural disasters.

The Politburo, a principal policy-making entity of the Communist Party, insisted on vigorous efforts in emergency response and effective resettlement of disaster-affected populations.

The declaration, distributed by the state-controlled Xinhua News Agency, highlights a strategic push to safeguard citizens through enhanced preparedness and responsive measures.

