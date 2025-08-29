China's Politburo Urges Enhanced Disaster Preparedness
China's Politburo emphasizes the importance of improving work safety and natural disaster prevention, urging comprehensive emergency responses and effective resettlement for those affected by disasters, as per Xinhua's meeting readout.
During a recent assembly, China's top-tier leaders stressed the critical need to bolster work safety and capable management of natural disasters.
The Politburo, a principal policy-making entity of the Communist Party, insisted on vigorous efforts in emergency response and effective resettlement of disaster-affected populations.
The declaration, distributed by the state-controlled Xinhua News Agency, highlights a strategic push to safeguard citizens through enhanced preparedness and responsive measures.
