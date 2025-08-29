Supreme Court Criticizes Delay in Personal Liberty Cases

The Supreme Court of India has expressed dissatisfaction with the Allahabad High Court's handling of a bail plea, criticizing the 21 adjournments it faced. The apex court underscored the importance of swiftly resolving cases involving personal liberty.

During a hearing about Kuldeep, whose bail plea was delayed repeatedly, the Supreme Court urged the high court's chief justice to address the issue promptly. The situation has parallels with a prior case where a bail hearing was deferred 43 times before intervention from the top court resulted in the individual's release.

Chief Justice B R Gavai, alongside Justices N V Anjaria and Alok Aradhe, emphasized the need for courts to prioritize personal liberty. They stressed that the high court should decide on the bail application promptly, warning that the Supreme Court could be approached again if there is further delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)