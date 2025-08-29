Uddhav Thackeray Urges Immediate Dialogue for Maratha Quota Justice

Uddhav Thackeray, the chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), on Friday urged the government to engage in immediate discussions with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who has initiated an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan, south Mumbai. Jarange's protest aims to compel action toward the community's demands.

Thackeray emphasized the urgency of addressing the Maratha community's plight, criticizing historical false promises that left issues unresolved. He stressed the responsibility of the government to ensure justice, and dismissed any notion of the protesters being disruptive, asserting their peaceful quest for fairness.

Thackeray also reproached Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde for failing to secure justice for the Maratha community during his tenure as Chief Minister. Jarange has been vocal in demanding a 10% reservation for Marathas under the OBC category, advocating for their recognition as Kunbis to qualify for government reservations.

(With inputs from agencies.)