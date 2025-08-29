Airport Authority's Financial Scandal: Senior Manager Accused of Embezzling Rs 232 Crore

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an inquiry into a senior manager from the Airport Authority of India (AAI) accused of embezzling over Rs 232 crore. The senior manager, Rahul Vijay, allegedly transferred funds into personal accounts by fabricating accounting entries, as per CBI records.

The scheme was discovered during an internal audit that revealed unusual capitalisation of assets between 2019 and 2023 in the financial records while Vijay was stationed at Dehradun airport. The audit revealed that the capital assets shown did not exist, which brought to light the extensive scope of the alleged fraudulent activities.

A complaint by senior manager of finance, Chandrakanth P, led to an FIR against Vijay. The Economic Offences Unit is probing the matter, with allegations including non-existent asset creation and inflated work orders for illicit fund transfers.