Israeli Military Halts Aid Pauses Amid Intensifying Gaza Offensive
Israel's military has suspended mid-day pauses that allowed humanitarian aid into Gaza City, declaring it a 'dangerous combat zone.' The move comes as Israel readies a broader offensive, potentially exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. UN agencies warn of severe displacement and dwindling hospital capacity amid heightened military operations.
On Friday, the Israeli military announced the suspension of mid-day pauses in fighting that had previously facilitated the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza City. The city is now described as "a dangerous combat zone" as Israel escalates its offensive.
The tactical pauses, which had been in place last month, allowed for critical supplies to enter Gaza City, along with other impacted areas such as Deir al-Balah and Muwasi. The decision to halt these pauses emerges as Israel prepares to intensify military actions in the region.
With the United Nations warning of a looming humanitarian disaster, agencies like the Norwegian Refugee Council and UNRWA express concerns over access restrictions and potential mass displacements, exacerbated by the increasing intensity of military operations.
