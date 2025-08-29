Israeli Military Halts Aid Pauses Amid Intensifying Gaza Offensive

On Friday, the Israeli military announced the suspension of mid-day pauses in fighting that had previously facilitated the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza City. The city is now described as "a dangerous combat zone" as Israel escalates its offensive.

The tactical pauses, which had been in place last month, allowed for critical supplies to enter Gaza City, along with other impacted areas such as Deir al-Balah and Muwasi. The decision to halt these pauses emerges as Israel prepares to intensify military actions in the region.

With the United Nations warning of a looming humanitarian disaster, agencies like the Norwegian Refugee Council and UNRWA express concerns over access restrictions and potential mass displacements, exacerbated by the increasing intensity of military operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)