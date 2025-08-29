Punjab's Political Unity: Flood Relief Contributions

PUNJAB, India – A unified face in the face of calamity is emerging in Punjab's political landscape as Partap Singh Bajwa, Leader of Opposition, declared on Friday that state Congress MLAs will pledge a month's salary to the Chief Minister's Flood Relief Fund. This remarkable gesture comes after the region endured massive flooding, affecting several districts and inundating farms and villages along the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers.

Bajwa, in a heartfelt appeal on social media platform X, emphasized solidarity with flood-stricken families, urging citizens and organizations alike to partake in relief and rehabilitation efforts. "This is a humble gesture of empathy in these testing times," he wrote, further encouraging Punjabis to unite in their support.

Previously, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that he, his cabinet, and all Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs would also forfeit their month's salary for the cause. Mann highlighted the significant losses due to nature's chaos, calling upon the Punjabi spirit to bridge the gaps with hope and cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)