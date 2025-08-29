Supreme Court Questions Centre on Border Wall Amidst Immigrant Concerns

The Supreme Court has posed a significant inquiry to the Centre, questioning if it intends to construct a border wall akin to the United States to mitigate illegal immigration. The issue raised comes amidst growing concerns over Bengali and Punjabi-speaking Indian citizens, who share cultural and linguistic affinities with neighboring countries, and are often divided by political boundaries.

Justices Surya Kant, Joymalya Bagchi, and Vipul M Pancholi have urged the Centre to present a clear outline of the standard operational procedures in place for deporting illegal migrants, particularly focusing on the handling of cases involving migrants from Bangladesh. The court has also included the Gujarat government in the deliberations to ensure a comprehensive approach.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, refuted allegations by the West Bengal Migrant Welfare Board that Bengali-speaking migrants are unlawfully detained under suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals. Mehta argued that no direct complainants had approached the apex court and pointed out broader demographic challenges and national security concerns, demanding the Centre's response to these pressing allegations.

