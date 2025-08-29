Left Menu

Supreme Court Questions Centre on Border Wall Amidst Immigrant Concerns

The Supreme Court has inquired the Centre about considerations for a border wall to prevent illegal immigration. Highlighting shared cultural ties, the court emphasized the need for clarity on deportation SOPs. The discourse involves the detention of Bengali-speaking workers suspected as Bangladeshi nationals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 16:29 IST
Supreme Court Questions Centre on Border Wall Amidst Immigrant Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has posed a significant inquiry to the Centre, questioning if it intends to construct a border wall akin to the United States to mitigate illegal immigration. The issue raised comes amidst growing concerns over Bengali and Punjabi-speaking Indian citizens, who share cultural and linguistic affinities with neighboring countries, and are often divided by political boundaries.

Justices Surya Kant, Joymalya Bagchi, and Vipul M Pancholi have urged the Centre to present a clear outline of the standard operational procedures in place for deporting illegal migrants, particularly focusing on the handling of cases involving migrants from Bangladesh. The court has also included the Gujarat government in the deliberations to ensure a comprehensive approach.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, refuted allegations by the West Bengal Migrant Welfare Board that Bengali-speaking migrants are unlawfully detained under suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals. Mehta argued that no direct complainants had approached the apex court and pointed out broader demographic challenges and national security concerns, demanding the Centre's response to these pressing allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vignesh Polymers Expands: A New Era in Air Conditioning Manufacturing

Vignesh Polymers Expands: A New Era in Air Conditioning Manufacturing

 Global
2
Drone or Airplane? Flight Misidentification Sparks Legal Warnings

Drone or Airplane? Flight Misidentification Sparks Legal Warnings

 India
3
Dollar Dynamics: U.S. Inflation Impacts Global Currency Markets

Dollar Dynamics: U.S. Inflation Impacts Global Currency Markets

 Global
4
India and US in High-Stakes Trade Talk: Challenges and Prospects

India and US in High-Stakes Trade Talk: Challenges and Prospects

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025