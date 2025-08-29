Jyotiraditya Scindia Urges Youth to Build Vishwaguru Bharat with Tech and Values

Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, delivered an impassioned address at ESYA, the annual tech fest of IIIT-Delhi, where he called upon India’s youth to lead the nation into its next century as Vishwaguru Bharat. His speech, infused with references to India’s ancient knowledge systems and modern technological aspirations, emphasized that the destiny of the country rests on the shoulders of its young innovators.

Invoking India’s Knowledge Legacy

Scindia reminded the audience of India’s long-standing tradition as a global hub of learning. Drawing comparisons between today’s modern institutions and ancient centers of knowledge, he said:

"From Aryabhata’s zero, to advances in medical science and surgery, to Nalanda and Takshashila that drew seekers from across the world, this quest for knowledge is in our DNA. The largest library at Harvard pales in comparison to Nalanda. That spark still lies within us."

By framing today’s youth as inheritors of this intellectual legacy, the Minister set the tone for a speech that blended civilizational pride with futuristic ambition.

Technology as the Engine of Growth

The Minister placed strong emphasis on technology as the defining tool for India’s future. Highlighting the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence, Scindia said:

"What IT did 40 years ago, AI will do today — but our challenge is not merely to build AI, but to build Responsible AI for All. Technology must elevate humanity, not dominate it."

He noted that the government’s Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) has already invested in over 120 cutting-edge projects. These include advancements in quantum computing, terahertz communication, indigenous chipsets, bio-nano systems, and encrypted routers.

India, he reaffirmed, is on track to emerge as a global leader in 6G technology, with an ambitious goal of contributing at least 10% of the world’s patents by 2030. Central to this target, he stressed, are the students of India — the scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs of tomorrow.

Values at the Heart of Innovation

Beyond technological prowess, Scindia underscored the civilizational values that must anchor India’s rise. He reminded students that India has historically championed peace and coexistence:

"We are a country that has never raised war, that believes in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam."

He urged them to use innovation to address Bharat’s grassroots challenges — precision agriculture for farmers, digital classrooms for children, and tele-health solutions for patients in remote areas. This, he argued, would ensure technology serves not just markets but also humanity.

From Brain Drain to Brain Gain

Addressing students who may pursue higher studies abroad, Scindia made a heartfelt appeal:

"Study at the best universities, work in the best labs, but come back. Bring your knowledge, your ambition, and rebuild India into the Golden Bird it once was. Let us turn brain drain into brain gain."

His message resonated strongly with the youthful audience, reinforcing the idea that global exposure should ultimately serve national progress.

The Three Mantras: BRB

Concluding his address, the Minister offered three guiding principles for India’s youth:

Be Bold – to dream big and take risks.

Be Rooted – to stay connected to India’s culture, heritage, and values.

Build for Bharat – to create solutions tailored for the people of India.

As the auditorium erupted in applause, Scindia declared:

"The opportunity of the next 100 years lies in India. Carry forward the spirit of Asia, the spirit of India, to shine on the world stage."

Looking Ahead

The Minister’s address at ESYA highlighted a dual vision: embracing frontier technologies such as AI and quantum computing while grounding innovation in India’s timeless civilizational ethos. His speech positioned youth not merely as participants in India’s growth story, but as the very architects of a new era where India aspires to reclaim its place as a global knowledge leader.